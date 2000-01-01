flexativity Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2011 Location: Toronto Posts: 134

Flexativity's Want list 2018 Hi all...



All transformers do not have to be MISB...just complete. (Weapons, card, instructions and box if possible) My preference is MISB but willing to entertain all offers. Check out my sales thread for any trade offers as well. Thanks for looking at my want list.



Combiner Wars



Legends



Huffer

Warpath

Chopshop

Shockwave



Voyager

Onslaught



Titans Return



Titan masters



Crashbash

Loudmouth

Terri-Bull

Fangry

Repungus

Shuffler

Ramhorn



Legends class



Rumble

Bumblebee

Gnaw

Roadburn



Deluxe



Twin twist

Windblade

Misfire

Topspin

Breakaway



Power of the Primes



Battleslash

