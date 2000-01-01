Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Flexativity's Want list 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 AM   #1
flexativity
Generation 2
flexativity's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Toronto
Posts: 134
Flexativity's Want list 2018
Hi all...

All transformers do not have to be MISB...just complete. (Weapons, card, instructions and box if possible) My preference is MISB but willing to entertain all offers. Check out my sales thread for any trade offers as well. Thanks for looking at my want list.

Combiner Wars

Legends

Huffer
Warpath
Chopshop
Shockwave

Voyager
Onslaught

Titans Return

Titan masters

Crashbash
Loudmouth
Terri-Bull
Fangry
Repungus
Shuffler
Ramhorn

Legends class

Rumble
Bumblebee
Gnaw
Roadburn

Deluxe

Twin twist
Windblade
Misfire
Topspin
Breakaway

Power of the Primes

Battleslash
flexativity is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
re-issue KO of 1984 Transformers OPTIMUS PRIME in sealed box
Transformers
Vintage Skyfire / Jetfire G1 Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Titan Class Metroplex NIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Weapons Gun APEFACE Horrorcons Headmaster Triple Changer
Transformers
Transformers G1 e-Hobby Shattered Glass BLASTER + Encore 22 TWINCAST
Transformers
Transformers G1 e-Hobby Shattered Glass SOUNDWAVE + Encore 21 SOUNDBLASTER
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.