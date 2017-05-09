Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,575

Transformers: The Last Knight On Crush Soda



And we have another popular brand that joins to The Last Knight promotional campaign. This time we have*Transformers: The Last Knight On Crush Soda. Crush is bringing Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Barricade into limited editions cans, as they are described in the images 2005 Boards user Shark has shared for us. There also a nice promotion here. If you buy three Crush 12-pack, you can get a free ticket for Transformers: The Last Knight. You can check the pictures after the jump and sound off at the 2005 boards.



The post







More... And we have another popular brand that joins to The Last Knight promotional campaign. This time we have*Transformers: The Last Knight On Crush Soda. Crush is bringing Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Barricade into limited editions cans, as they are described in the images 2005 Boards user Shark has shared for us. There also a nice promotion here. If you buy three Crush 12-pack, you can get a free ticket for Transformers: The Last Knight. You can check the pictures after the jump and sound off at the 2005 boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight On Crush Soda appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________