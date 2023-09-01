Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Rumble Core Class Another Release?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:31 PM   #1
Cronosabre
Machine War
Cronosabre's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 229
Rumble Core Class Another Release?
Hi, I preordered Core Rumble a year ago with a small online Canadian toy retailer. It was obviously pushed back and back, first October then December and now they are saying March. When I questioned whether Habro would actually ever come through at this point they said:

?We are still waiting for our Transformers Rumble purchase order to arrive. If it is discontinued production, the manufacturer usually informs us and we will inform our customers; however, we have not received any news for such, and so our pre-order allocation stays. We will inform you if there are any other changes. As of the moment estimated arrival has been sadly pushed back to March 2024.?

I would normally just leave it and see what happens but it is holding up some other items in my order which I would just like to get at this point.

I?m not very confident that their information is accurate and that they will receive Rumble. I?m just wondering if anyone in the community has heard about Rumble being released a second time?

I?m thinking that I will ask for a refund and for my remaining items to be shipped, and pay scalper prices for Rumble.
__________________
My Sales Thread - 3rd Party, 3rd Party Legends, TR, PoTP, Siege, TFCC
My Cybertron.ca Feedback Thread
My TFW Feedback Thread
Cronosabre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.