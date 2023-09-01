Cronosabre Machine War Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 229

Rumble Core Class Another Release? Hi, I preordered Core Rumble a year ago with a small online Canadian toy retailer. It was obviously pushed back and back, first October then December and now they are saying March. When I questioned whether Habro would actually ever come through at this point they said:



?We are still waiting for our Transformers Rumble purchase order to arrive. If it is discontinued production, the manufacturer usually informs us and we will inform our customers; however, we have not received any news for such, and so our pre-order allocation stays. We will inform you if there are any other changes. As of the moment estimated arrival has been sadly pushed back to March 2024.?



I would normally just leave it and see what happens but it is holding up some other items in my order which I would just like to get at this point.



I?m not very confident that their information is accurate and that they will receive Rumble. I?m just wondering if anyone in the community has heard about Rumble being released a second time?



I?m thinking that I will ask for a refund and for my remaining items to be shipped, and pay scalper prices for Rumble.



