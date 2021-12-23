Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,622
Transformers R.E.D Wave 5 Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SAF7*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 5 at US retail. This wave consists of Ultra Magnus (white redeco of R.E.D Optimus Prime) and Transformers Prime Knock Out who got the attention of many fans thanks to his cartoon-accurate design. Both figures were found at Walmart in* Franklin, Indiana. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 5 Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



