Transformers R.E.D Wave 5 Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SAF7*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 5 at US retail. This wave consists of Ultra Magnus (white redeco of R.E.D Optimus Prime) and Transformers Prime Knock Out who got the attention of many fans thanks to his cartoon-accurate design. Both figures were found at Walmart in* Franklin, Indiana. Happy hunting!



