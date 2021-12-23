Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Speaks About The Future Of Transformers Live Action And Animated Movies


Speaking to CBS Boston, Hasbro’s*Chief Operating Officer Eric Nyman stated that the future is bright for the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise and the all-new Transformers Animated Storytelling Universe. “The Transformers story in the 80s is a phenomenal one,” says Mr. Nyman. “That was really an incredible introduction to the world of robots in disguise. And literally, every car that passes you on the road, every truck that rumbles down the highway, could be an Autobot or a Decepticon.” “We are very excited to talk about what’s next for Transformers; both the film universe and the animated storytelling universe. On &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Speaks About The Future Of Transformers Live Action And Animated Movies appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



