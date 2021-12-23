Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,622

Hasbro Speaks About The Future Of Transformers Live Action And Animated Movies



Speaking to CBS Boston, Hasbro’s*Chief Operating Officer Eric Nyman stated that the future is bright for the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise and the all-new Transformers Animated Storytelling Universe. “The Transformers story in the 80s is a phenomenal one,” says Mr. Nyman. “That was really an incredible introduction to the world of robots in disguise. And literally, every car that passes you on the road, every truck that rumbles down the highway, could be an Autobot or a Decepticon.” “We are very excited to talk about what’s next for Transformers; both the film universe and the animated storytelling universe. On



The post







More... Speaking to CBS Boston, Hasbro’s*Chief Operating Officer Eric Nyman stated that the future is bright for the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise and the all-new Transformers Animated Storytelling Universe. “The Transformers story in the 80s is a phenomenal one,” says Mr. Nyman. “That was really an incredible introduction to the world of robots in disguise. And literally, every car that passes you on the road, every truck that rumbles down the highway, could be an Autobot or a Decepticon.” “We are very excited to talk about what’s next for Transformers; both the film universe and the animated storytelling universe. On » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Speaks About The Future Of Transformers Live Action And Animated Movies appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________