Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
Today, 02:01 AM
Foamhead
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 9
Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
I am just checking up on some obscure toys for my collection and came across this:
https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_from...+for+cybertron
Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something?
Foamhead
Today, 02:07 AM
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,130
Re: Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Foamhead
I am just checking up on some obscure toys for my collection and came across this:
https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_from...+for+cybertron
Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something?
The way it was distributed to retailers, Greenlight felt like an exclusive because she sold out quickly. So the price climbed up pretty high.
ssjgoku22
Today, 02:19 AM
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,277
Re: Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
Holy crap! Almost makes me want to unload mine for the $$$.
SleeplessKnight
