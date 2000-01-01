Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:01 AM   #1
Foamhead
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 9
Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
I am just checking up on some obscure toys for my collection and came across this:

Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something?
Old Today, 02:07 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,130
Re: Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
Quote:
Originally Posted by Foamhead View Post
I am just checking up on some obscure toys for my collection and came across this:

Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something?
The way it was distributed to retailers, Greenlight felt like an exclusive because she sold out quickly. So the price climbed up pretty high.
Old Today, 02:19 AM   #3
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,277
Re: Greenlight and Dazzlestrike
Holy crap! Almost makes me want to unload mine for the $$$.
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
