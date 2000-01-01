ssjgoku22 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 2,130

Re: Greenlight and Dazzlestrike Quote: Foamhead Originally Posted by



https://www.ebay.ca/sch/i.html?_from...+for+cybertron



Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something? I am just checking up on some obscure toys for my collection and came across this:Greenlight cannot possibly be in high demand, yet everyone is asking this ridiculous price. Is she more popular than I realize or am I missing something? The way it was distributed to retailers, Greenlight felt like an exclusive because she sold out quickly. So the price climbed up pretty high.

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________