After multiple rumors, leaks, and blurry images; we now have a clear look at the upcoming MPM-5 Barricade thanks to weibo user Alucardlee
. This is currently the third Movie Masterpiece expected to be released following Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. No word on when it is expected to come out, but we should be expecting it in the near future. If this makes it to the U.S market, we would most likely see it as a Toys R Us Exclusive. We are yet to find more information regarding the matter. Feel free to sound off after the jump » Continue Reading.
