Today, 09:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,031
New Image of MPM-5 Barricade Surfaces


After multiple rumors, leaks, and blurry images; we now have a clear look at the upcoming MPM-5 Barricade thanks to weibo user Alucardlee. This is currently the third Movie Masterpiece expected to be released following Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. No word on when it is expected to come out, but we should be expecting it in the near future. If this makes it to the U.S market, we would most likely see it as a Toys R Us Exclusive. We are yet to find more information regarding the matter.

The post New Image of MPM-5 Barricade Surfaces appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



