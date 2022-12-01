Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:02 AM
Breakingbot
I am the bot who knocks
Join Date: Jul 2023
Location: Montreal
Posts: 6
Breakinbot's sales thread - Masterpiece and others
Hello!


I am located in Montreal but I am willing to ship anywhere in canada at the buyers expense.


MPG Trainbots


I would like to sell as a lot for 600 otherwise selling the bots individually for 175 plus shipping outside of montreal


MPG-1 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode


MPG-2 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode


MPG-3 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode


MPG-4 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode


Masterpiece


Ultramagnus- $125 missing his open mouth face, otherwise complete with box


Rodimus prime - $150 missing the saw attachment and oil canister attachment



Sunstreaker KO - $100 complete


thanks for looking!
Attached Thumbnails
