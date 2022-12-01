|
Breakinbot's sales thread - Masterpiece and others
Hello!
I am located in Montreal but I am willing to ship anywhere in canada at the buyers expense.
MPG Trainbots
I would like to sell as a lot for 600 otherwise selling the bots individually for 175 plus shipping outside of montreal
MPG-1 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode
MPG-2 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode
MPG-3 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode
MPG-4 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode
Masterpiece
Ultramagnus- $125 missing his open mouth face, otherwise complete with box
Rodimus prime - $150 missing the saw attachment and oil canister attachment
Sunstreaker KO - $100 complete
thanks for looking!
