Breakinbot's sales thread - Masterpiece and others Hello!





I am located in Montreal but I am willing to ship anywhere in canada at the buyers expense.





MPG Trainbots





I would like to sell as a lot for 600 otherwise selling the bots individually for 175 plus shipping outside of montreal





MPG-1 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode





MPG-2 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode





MPG-3 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode





MPG-4 - $175 opened transformed once and displayed in robot mode





Masterpiece





Ultramagnus- $125 missing his open mouth face, otherwise complete with box





Rodimus prime - $150 missing the saw attachment and oil canister attachment







Sunstreaker KO - $100 complete





thanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails



