Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Ark Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:58 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,979
Kingdom Ark Review
Unexpectedly looking at the newest titan the Kingdom titan class Ark...or maybe the Last Autobot and Mainframe! I also compare him to Metroplex and a few other key characters!

https://youtu.be/6RAw6QYC2Bs
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
NBK Devastator Transformation Toy Oversized Action Figure
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers transmetal lot
Transformers
Vintage 1990 HASBRO Inc. TAKARA Toy Transformer car.
Transformers
Transformers Prime Hunters Predacons Rising Beast Fire Predaking (incomplete)
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.