Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet New Stock Images
we can share for you new stock images of the recently revealed*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet. This figure was first found in*Singapore
and then in Chile
, in another case of a Cyberverse figure that has showed up without any official announcement. As we can see, this is a completely new Ultra Class mold featuring the Energon Armor gimmick and packed with the Transformers Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures logo. The new stock images give us a better look at robot and alt mode also revealing Ramjet’s weapon. According to the Amazon listing
