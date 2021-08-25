Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet New Stock Images


Via Amazon we can share for you new stock images of the recently revealed*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet. This figure was first found in*Singapore and then in Chile, in another case of a Cyberverse figure that has showed up without any official announcement. As we can see, this is a completely new Ultra Class mold featuring the Energon Armor gimmick and packed with the Transformers Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures logo. The new stock images give us a better look at robot and alt mode also revealing Ramjet’s weapon. According to the Amazon listing this figure &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Ramjet New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



