Old Today, 11:19 AM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 81
For Sale or Trade Impossible Toys Quint 01 02 03 04
Sellling or trading my impossible toys Quintessons
Very Rare and almost impossible to find
All are complete with boxes and strictly used a s a display piece

Quint 01 Judge - $175

Quint 02 scientist - $130

Quint 03 prosecutor - $170

Quint 04 executioner - $260

Will consider trades for the following ....

Shuraking
Fanstoys jetfire
Fanshobby
Fanstoys
Xovergen armor TF 01 trailerforce
Xovergen TF 02 God armor
Maketoys Thundermanus
Robotech
Thindercats

Prefer local meet ups
Located in Brantford Ontario
