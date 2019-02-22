For Sale or Trade Impossible Toys Quint 01 02 03 04

Sellling or trading my impossible toys Quintessons

Very Rare and almost impossible to find

All are complete with boxes and strictly used a s a display piece



Quint 01 Judge - $175



Quint 02 scientist - $130



Quint 03 prosecutor - $170



Quint 04 executioner - $260



Will consider trades for the following ....



Shuraking

Fanstoys jetfire

Fanshobby

Fanstoys

Xovergen armor TF 01 trailerforce

Xovergen TF 02 God armor

Maketoys Thundermanus

Robotech

Thindercats



Prefer local meet ups

Located in Brantford Ontario

Attached Thumbnails