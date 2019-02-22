|
For Sale or Trade Impossible Toys Quint 01 02 03 04
Sellling or trading my impossible toys Quintessons
Very Rare and almost impossible to find
All are complete with boxes and strictly used a s a display piece
Quint 01 Judge - $175
Quint 02 scientist - $130
Quint 03 prosecutor - $170
Quint 04 executioner - $260
Will consider trades for the following ....
Shuraking
Fanstoys jetfire
Fanshobby
Fanstoys
Xovergen armor TF 01 trailerforce
Xovergen TF 02 God armor
Maketoys Thundermanus
Robotech
Thindercats
Prefer local meet ups
Located in Brantford Ontario
Last edited by Optimus Puto; Today at 11:24 AM.