Today, 10:03 AM
#
1
Grimchinchila
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Montreal
Posts: 107
Mayhem Mekanics Unrustables Bastards
Just picked one up from Primecron and now that i have it in hand , im in love . So if anyone has some more of these guys they wanna get rid of , plz let me know.
Today, 11:33 AM
TRUCKvsGUN
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 707
Re: Mayhem Mekanics Unrustables Bastards
PM'd
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Contact me if you have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
MP-01 Matrix
POTP Onyx Prime
