Today, 07:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream & Beast Wars Inferno First Images


Attention Legacy collectors! Via In Demand Toys Facebook*we have our first look at the new*Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream &#038; Beast Wars Inferno. We have images of the front and back of the packaging as well as stock images of robot and alt/beast mode of each character. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with the images of both toys! See the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

Today, 07:45 AM   #2
Ultra Maverick
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream & Beast Wars Inferno First Images
The wing sword that’s not actually a wing kills me here
Today, 08:30 AM   #3
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream & Beast Wars Inferno First Images
ROYALTY

Also:
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ultra Maverick View Post
The wing sword that’s not actually a wing kills me here
Hahahahahahahaha
(He looks awesome and I?ll still pick him up, but that?s hilarious - they didn?t even try)
