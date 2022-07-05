Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream & Beast Wars Inferno First Images
Attention Legacy collectors! Via In Demand Toys Facebook*we have our first look at the new*Transformers Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream & Beast Wars Inferno. We have images of the front and back of the packaging as well as stock images of robot and alt/beast mode of each character. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with the images of both toys! See the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!