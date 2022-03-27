Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Tidbits On Transformers: Earthspark Gimmick Toyline


It looks like this month of July is shaping up to be a month revealing Transformers toylines for 2023. This time, we are sharing some tidbits we received for the upcoming*Transformers: Earthspark gimmick toyline. Our first gimmick line will be called Spinchangers. Not much is known about the line other than the fact that a Spinchanger toy will be slightly bigger than a Cyberverse Ultra Class toy. During Hasbro Ignite 2022 event, the toy giant stated that their Earthspark line will feature three distinct play-patterns; namely*Surprise Conversion, Classic Conversion, and Magic Conversion.*While a Deluxe Class Earthspark toy will &#187; Continue Reading.

