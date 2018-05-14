|
Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes October releases official images, including Inferno c
Via Amazon Japan, we have some official images of the October Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes releases. October brings the following Power of the Primes releases to Japan: PP-32 Alpha Trion PP-33 Skrapnel / Shrapnel PP-34 Tailgate PP-35 Novastar*/ Firestar PP-36 Inferno As we’ve come to expect by now, Takara-Tomy’s offerings are the same as what Hasbro are bringing / have brought to the US. That said, these new images give us a new look at upcoming figures Novastar and Inferno, the latter being our first look at the foot accessories (Elita-1 / Starscream’s) as well as the combined mode, » Continue Reading.
