Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,263

Masterpiece Cordon Official Stock Images



Amazon Japan have loaded some new images of the upcoming Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon into their system, which give us a nice clear look at the upcoming Masterpiece Autobot. Cordon is a police-type retool of the previous Masterpiece Sunstreaker, coming with a toy-inspired head and a silver rifle that looks a lot like the missile accessory that came with the original toy, as well as a cool black and white police deco and lightbar on the vehicle mode. There’s still no confirmation if that silver rifle can attach to the arm or if it is purely handheld only, so there might



The post







More... Amazon Japan have loaded some new images of the upcoming Masterpiece MP-42 Cordon into their system, which give us a nice clear look at the upcoming Masterpiece Autobot. Cordon is a police-type retool of the previous Masterpiece Sunstreaker, coming with a toy-inspired head and a silver rifle that looks a lot like the missile accessory that came with the original toy, as well as a cool black and white police deco and lightbar on the vehicle mode. There’s still no confirmation if that silver rifle can attach to the arm or if it is purely handheld only, so there might » Continue Reading. The post Masterpiece Cordon Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.