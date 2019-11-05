|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Edition Battle Cards Preview
The Transformers Trading Card Game team shares
a look at the new edition Wave One battle cards that will sport foil and be included in the upcoming Energon Edition set
: Agility of Bumblebee Bombing Run Cargo Trailer Fusion Cannon of Megatron Ion Blaster of Optimus Prime Start Your Engines Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
