From the mind of Tom Scioli comes the adaptation of the movie based on his Transformers vs. G.I. Joe comic series! What’s that, you say? Such a movie doesn’t exist? That’s not stopping it from being adapted! Newsarama
has the five-page preview for this coda to IDW Publishing’s crossover*series, in what certainly promises to be one of the most bizarre comic releases ever. Check them out after the break, and then prepare yourself for the double-sized issue’s release on March 22!
