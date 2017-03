Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,211

Transformers vs. G.I. Joe: The Movie Adaptation preview



From the mind of Tom Scioli comes the adaptation of the movie based on his Transformers vs. G.I. Joe comic series! What’s that, you say? Such a movie doesn’t exist? That’s not stopping it from being adapted!



The post







More... From the mind of Tom Scioli comes the adaptation of the movie based on his Transformers vs. G.I. Joe comic series! What’s that, you say? Such a movie doesn’t exist? That’s not stopping it from being adapted! Newsarama has the five-page preview for this coda to IDW Publishing’s crossover*series, in what certainly promises to be one of the most bizarre comic releases ever. Check them out after the break, and then prepare yourself for the double-sized issue’s release on March 22!The post Transformers vs. G.I. Joe: The Movie Adaptation preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________