Speaking of Spain, Amazon Spain*has become a wealth of information when it comes to Transformers: The Last Knight. Not only did the site revealed
possible Voyager Class Bumblebee and Leader Class Dragonstorm, it also revealed
several In-Package images of upcoming figures as well. The site is updated and this time with In-Package images of Armor-Up Turbo Changers Megatron and Grimlock. We’ve seen Megatron before, but this is the first time we are seeing him in HD glory. As we’ve mentioned on one of our previous news posts, the gimmick this time is Battle Masks. Not just any battle » Continue Reading.
The post Official In-Package Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Armor-Up Turbo Changers Megatron And Grimlock
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...