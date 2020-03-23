Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Media Holdings: Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released


IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers, My Little Pony / Transformers and Transformers vs. The Terminator home IDW Publishing, released its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results today with key points including a second quarter net loss per share of $(0.04) on revenue of $11.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020. Anticipated from coverage on these pages in recent months, IDW Publishing posted decreased revenue from $6.3 million in 1Q20 to $4.7 million in 2Q20. While unfortunately not all employees returned to their posts after a 20% workforce reduction, “the majority of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Media Holdings: Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Released appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
