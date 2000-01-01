DCompose Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 748

Deadbeat Canadian eBayers Is there a thread already on deadbeat Canadian ebay bidders that don't pay their auction after they win?



Because as a Seller, there's no way to leave negative feedback. On the offshoot that they do frequent these boards, I'd think it would be beneficial to have a place to call them out.



Thoughts?



