Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Deadbeat Canadian eBayers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:32 PM   #1
DCompose
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 748
Question Deadbeat Canadian eBayers
Is there a thread already on deadbeat Canadian ebay bidders that don't pay their auction after they win?

Because as a Seller, there's no way to leave negative feedback. On the offshoot that they do frequent these boards, I'd think it would be beneficial to have a place to call them out.

Thoughts?

Kev
__________________
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
DCompose is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS VICTORION Compete in Box!!!
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-07 Thundercracker Tomy 2006 Ships From Japan
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece 2004 Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.