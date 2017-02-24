Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,080
Titans Return Wave 3 Deluxes, RID and TLK Available at Online Retail in Slovakia


Thanks to 2005 boards user*Pavol Palat we have an interesting report for Slovakia fans.**Titans Return wave 3 Deluxes are now available from the online shop Mall.sk / Mall.cz. Triggerhappy,*Twinferno,*Breakaway, and*Hot Rod*can be bought for*21,40 EUR each. They also have the RiD Crash Combiners for 21 EUR and the Activator Combiners for 32 EUR, and there’s a listing for TLK Voyager “Jupiter” with a Voyager Optimus Prime picture as placeholder which has a price of 40 EUR. A thing to note is that all prices has increased compared to previous lines, similar to other &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Wave 3 Deluxes, RID and TLK Available at Online Retail in Slovakia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
