Thanks to 2005 boards user*Pavol Palat we have an interesting report for Slovakia fans.**Titans Return wave 3 Deluxes are now available from the online shop Mall.sk / Mall.cz. Triggerhappy
,*Twinferno
,*Breakaway
, and*Hot Rod
*can be bought for*21,40 EUR each. They also have the RiD Crash Combiners
for 21 EUR and the Activator Combiners
for 32 EUR, and there’s a listing for TLK Voyager “Jupiter”
with a Voyager Optimus Prime picture as placeholder which has a price of 40 EUR. A thing to note is that all prices has increased compared to previous lines, similar to other » Continue Reading.
