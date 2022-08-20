Via two new eBay listings
we can share for your our first images of the new*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Cheetor & Soundwave. These are two new molds for the 11-inch Titan Changers line which focus on big, easy to transform and affordable toys. Cheetor looks pretty similar to his original Beast Wars design, but with some extra mechanical details on his body. His packaging features a menacing green-eye cheetah. Cheetor is the second Authentics Beast Wars toy following the previously reported Titan Changers Optimus Primal
. Soundwave is pretty similar to the Authentics 7-inch Alpha Soundwave toy and
