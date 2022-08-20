Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Cheetor & Soundwave New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,343
Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Cheetor & Soundwave New Stock Images


Via two new eBay listings we can share for your our first images of the new*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Cheetor &#038; Soundwave. These are two new molds for the 11-inch Titan Changers line which focus on big, easy to transform and affordable toys. Cheetor looks pretty similar to his original Beast Wars design, but with some extra mechanical details on his body. His packaging features a menacing green-eye cheetah. Cheetor is the second Authentics Beast Wars toy following the previously reported Titan Changers Optimus Primal. Soundwave is pretty similar to the Authentics 7-inch Alpha Soundwave toy and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Cheetor & Soundwave New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.