Robimus

IDW Transformers Back to the Future #1 Variant Cover Available For Pre Order Hugh Rookwood comes news of a limited edition variant comic book cover for the #1 edition of the Transformers / Back to the Future crossover comic!



Limited to 1000 copies, be sure to secure yours by following the link above to the Big Comics Country website and putting in your order today! From Canadian comic book specialty retailer BIG COUNTRY COMICS and amazing Canadian comic book artist comes news of a limited edition variant comic book cover for the #1 edition of the crossover comic! Limited to 1000 copies, be sure to secure yours by following the link above to the Big Comics Country website and putting in your order today!





