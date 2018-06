DNA Design Upgrade Kit For Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus

Third Party company*DNA Design*have announced a new*Upgrade Kit For Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus*via their Facebook account. This new upgrade kit will give extra parts for the Leader Class Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus to recreate the fourth armored transport mode of the original Beast Wars Optimal Optimus toy. A big central wheel, and two pairs of lateral wheels are included. You will also have 2 new longer wings for the shoulders, 2 big rifles (inspired by the gun included with the original Beast Wars toy) and a pair of swords for the inner Optimus Primal toy. » Continue Reading. The post DNA Design Upgrade Kit For Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM