Today, 07:18 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,889
Siege WFC Pre-orders ?
With POTP wrapping up, anyone have any insight as to where & when the new Siege WFC line will be available for pre-order online ?

Any help is appreciated.
Today, 08:14 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,567
Re: Siege WFC Pre-orders ?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
With POTP wrapping up, anyone have any insight as to where & when the new Siege WFC line will be available for pre-order online ?

Any help is appreciated.

The Takara line is available for pre-order now, you can try on site like amiami.
