Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Siege WFC Pre-orders ?
Today, 07:18 AM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,889
Siege WFC Pre-orders ?
With POTP wrapping up, anyone have any insight as to where & when the new Siege WFC line will be available for pre-order online ?
Any help is appreciated.
Xtreme987
Today, 08:14 AM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,567
Re: Siege WFC Pre-orders ?
Originally Posted by
Xtreme987
With POTP wrapping up, anyone have any insight as to where & when the new Siege WFC line will be available for pre-order online ?
Any help is appreciated.
The Takara line is available for pre-order now, you can try on site like amiami.
xueyue2
