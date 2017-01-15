Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Online MMO Gameplay Videos ? Closed Beta 3 Begins


MMO Culture is sharing with us today, a closer look at*Transformers Online video game for China (not to be confused with the abandoned 2012 game of the same name). The game has been updated with significant improvements following the feedback from first and second Closed Beta. The website states the following: “Officially licensed from Hasbro and crafted using Unreal Engine 4, Transformers Online is an upcoming team shooter exclusive to China under Tencent Games. Since Closed Beta 1, several change have been made to the game, including the skill system, improved graphics, user interface and more. Closed Beta 3 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Online MMO Gameplay Videos – Closed Beta 3 Begins appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
