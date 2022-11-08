Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Transformers Team Interview With Ben MacCrae And Evan Brooks
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,180
Hasbro Transformers Team Interview With Ben MacCrae And Evan Brooks


Via*Mr Alan In The World Of Toys YouTube channel*we can share for you a very interesting interview with*Hasbro Transformers brand marketer Ben MacCrae and toy designer Evan Brooks. On this 33-minute interview we get some interesting tips and information about the latest Hasbro projects and lines like Haslab Deathsaurus, Legacy, Studio Series and more. Read on for some highlights: Haslab Deathsaurus Deathsaurus was originally planned for the Transformers 2023 main line (Legacy) but it was then changed for*Haslab due to the success of Victory Saber. More features could be achieved as a Haslab like a bigger and more appropriate &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers Team Interview With Ben MacCrae And Evan Brooks appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.