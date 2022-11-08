Via*Mr Alan In The World Of Toys YouTube channel
*we can share for you a very interesting interview with*Hasbro Transformers brand marketer Ben MacCrae and toy designer Evan Brooks. On this 33-minute interview we get some interesting tips and information about the latest Hasbro projects and lines like Haslab Deathsaurus, Legacy, Studio Series and more. Read on for some highlights: Haslab Deathsaurus Deathsaurus was originally planned for the Transformers 2023 main line (Legacy) but it was then changed for*Haslab due to the success of Victory Saber. More features could be achieved as a Haslab like a bigger and more appropriate » Continue Reading.
