Newage Toys have updated their Weibo account
with images of their new H44EX Ymir (Legends Scale G1 Grimlock Toy Deco). This is special G1 toy-inspired redeco of Newage H44 Ymir
(Legends scale G1 Grimlock cartoon deco). The figure includes new chromed parts and tampos as well as a new toy-inspired sword, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a gun. See the images attached to this news post after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
