Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H44EX Ymir (Legends Scale G1 Grimlock Toy Deco) Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,399
Newage Toys H44EX Ymir (Legends Scale G1 Grimlock Toy Deco) Color Prototype Images


Newage Toys have updated their Weibo account with images of their new H44EX Ymir (Legends Scale G1 Grimlock Toy Deco). This is special G1 toy-inspired redeco of Newage H44 Ymir (Legends scale G1 Grimlock cartoon deco). The figure includes new chromed parts and tampos as well as a new toy-inspired sword, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a gun. See the images attached to this news post after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Newage Toys H44EX Ymir (Legends Scale G1 Grimlock Toy Deco) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.