GotBot
World's Collide Review
A look at the quirky Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Buzzworthy Bumblebee World's Collide 4-pack; with Bee himself, a toy accurate Black Arachnia, Nemesis Primal and the long-awaited deluxe Fangry. Time to check out the hype!

https://youtu.be/-vSxse3bylc
