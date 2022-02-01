Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Toronto 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-48SG Optus Prominon
TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Toronto 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-48SG Optus Prominon.

Destiny vs Choice? Optus Prominon shows us a world where decisions determine the course of our path. Once destined to become the nobel leader Optus Pexus, Prominon concludes that choices determine our outcomes and that destiny is no guarantee even for the best of us.

In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and MadHaus Collectibles, this figure will be available in limited numbers and will be available during TFcon Toronto 2022 at the Ages Three and Up booth while supplies last. Please note that samples in photos are prototypes and final colors may vary slightly.

The cost of this exclusive will be $150 CAD.
