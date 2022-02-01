Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,553

TFcon Toronto 2022 exclusive Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-48SG Optus Prominon



Destiny vs Choice? Optus Prominon shows us a world where decisions determine the course of our path. Once destined to become the nobel leader Optus Pexus, Prominon concludes that choices determine our outcomes and that destiny is no guarantee even for the best of us.



In cooperation with Mastermind Creations, Ages Three and Up, and MadHaus Collectibles, this figure will be available in limited numbers and will be available during TFcon Toronto 2022 at the Ages Three and Up booth while supplies last. Please note that samples in photos are prototypes and final colors may vary slightly.



