Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Collections Spotlight
Old Today, 01:25 PM   #1
Tiffster
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 119
You poor excuse for a sound system. All talk, no SHOCK!
Just got my hands on tr blaster and reminded me of that silly dance club G1 episode. Things start off with a dance off between Rewind and Frenzy then the main event. Soundwave vs Blaster face off!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_113638.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.0 KB ID: 48132   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_113633.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.7 KB ID: 48133   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_115334.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.7 KB ID: 48134   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_115535.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.9 KB ID: 48135   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_115440.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.2 KB ID: 48136  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_120424.jpg Views: 0 Size: 79.9 KB ID: 48137   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_120800.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.3 KB ID: 48138   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_121359.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.2 KB ID: 48139   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201225_114902.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.3 KB ID: 48140  
