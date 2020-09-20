Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Movie Toys TMT-02 & TMT-03 Gray Prototypes (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,919
Transformers Movie Toys TMT-02 & TMT-03 Gray Prototypes (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian


New third party company Transformers Movie Toys*have revealed, via their Weibo account, images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*TMT-02 &#38; TMT-03 (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian &#38; Camaro Bumblebee). These new molds try to focus movie-accuracy in both modes bringing us Bumblebee in his Cybertronian and Camaro designs from the Bumblebee movie. These molds look as good as TMT-01 (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee)*and we are sure they will be great alternatives for collectors. From what we have seen before the scale of these new figures*is similar to 3A figures. Keep in mind that these are early prototypes and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Toys TMT-02 & TMT-03 Gray Prototypes (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian & Camaro Bumblebee) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Voyager EVASION MODE OPTIMUS PRIME MIB
Transformers
Transformers ?The Fallen?
Transformers
Beast Wars Megatron Transformers - 99% Complete Read Description
Transformers
G2 TRANSFORMERS DECEPTICON LASER RODS JOLT COMPLETE ON OPENED CARD Robot toy
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generation 2 Decepticon - Sizzle - Light up led.Decepticon
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS COLLECTION 15 REISSUE RICOCHET ROBOT W/ NEBULON Opened
Transformers
Transformers Encore 06 Ratchet Action Figure Reissue Takara Tomy Japan Opened
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.