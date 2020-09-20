|
Transformers Movie Toys TMT-02 & TMT-03 Gray Prototypes (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian
New third party company Transformers Movie Toys*have revealed, via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*TMT-02 & TMT-03 (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian & Camaro Bumblebee). These new molds try to focus movie-accuracy in both modes bringing us Bumblebee in his Cybertronian and Camaro designs from the Bumblebee movie. These molds look as good as TMT-01 (Bumblebee Movie VW Beetle Bumblebee)
*and we are sure they will be great alternatives for collectors. From what we have seen before the scale of these new figures*is similar to 3A figures. Keep in mind that these are early prototypes and » Continue Reading.
