Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online? EB does not have the option on applying the edge discount on their website for some odd reason and it's not like they are unaware of the issue. Anyway you have two options depending on how you paid



1) If you paid in full and it is being delivered to your home/work then you just need to bring the receipt back to the store and they can make the adjustment there, just remember how you paid as that is very important.



2) If you just paid a deposit and the it is being delivered to the store for you to pick up then the adjustment will be made on the spot.



Hope the helps



