Old Today, 01:32 PM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,488
EB Games platinum edge discount online?
Somebody posted a bit ago that to get your platinum edge discount on an online toy purchase, you take your receipt into store for an adjustment. Can anybody speak to this?

Customer service tells me that the platinum discount "does not apply online."

Seems silly to me... Anyway I preordered all of kingdom. I'd like to get my discount. 🤷

Thanks in advance.
FEEDBACK THREAD
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 3,826
Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online?
I know that a board member did it recently - let me ask him to chime on this for ya!!
Feedback link...
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,217
Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online?
EB does not have the option on applying the edge discount on their website for some odd reason and it's not like they are unaware of the issue. Anyway you have two options depending on how you paid

1) If you paid in full and it is being delivered to your home/work then you just need to bring the receipt back to the store and they can make the adjustment there, just remember how you paid as that is very important.

2) If you just paid a deposit and the it is being delivered to the store for you to pick up then the adjustment will be made on the spot.

Hope the helps
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #4
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,488
Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online?
They seemed unsure of this when I asked in store the other day, but I wasn't making an adjustment - just looking around. I will try this the next time I receive a purchase that way. Thanks for the heads-up.
FEEDBACK THREAD
Old Today, 02:15 PM   #5
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,217
Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online?
Old Today, 02:17 PM   #6
hupla
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 196
Re: EB Games platinum edge discount online?
Remember that there may be new staff because of holiday season hiring (or old staff who are just not as clued in to the online store stuff) you'll def be able to make the adjustment when your stuff comes in i Just did it two days ago for my PuleCon cobra commander
