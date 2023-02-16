Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:39 PM
savagephil
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 495
Small titans return lot
Got 3 figures in a lot

Titans return blitzwing,
Titans return metal hawk
Generations goldfire

All come with weapons and instructions

Asking 120
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20230216_2027528~2.jpg Views: 6 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 53228   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20230216_2033267~2.jpg Views: 4 Size: 95.3 KB ID: 53229   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20230216_2033345~2.jpg Views: 5 Size: 95.3 KB ID: 53230   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20230216_2033314~2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.5 KB ID: 53231  
