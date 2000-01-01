Today, 12:55 PM #1 Scrapmaker NO KO OK Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 531 Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU Well, after monitoring websites like a hawk and ordering both TR Arcee and Grotusque from the toysrus.com and hasbrotoyshop.com websites and getting neither due to webpage snafu bullshit (as well as countless other fruitless brick and mortar experiences), I can't help but feel a little drained.



I do this hobby for fun, but I feel like it's gotten to be much less so lately thanks to the aforementioned companies. All I want to do is give them my money, yet they make it so difficult and frustrating to do so, given the endless exclusive nonsense and distribution woes.

I'm curious how many others are feeling the same way, whether they've felt so for a while or just recently with the latest problems.



Don't get me wrong, though, I'm not quitting the hobby. I think I'm just going to order TT offerings from AE and the like going forward. They'll cost me twice as much but I expect will come with half the frustration. Do you guys think that's a fair trade off?



BTW, I'm looking for TR Arcee and Grotusque, if anyone has one to spare. Non-rape prices, preferably.

My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284



Looking for:

MP-01 Matrix only

Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)

Generations Waspinator for parts

+ More in my __________________MP-01 Matrix onlyDr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)Generations Waspinator for parts+ More in my BST Thread Today, 01:15 PM #2 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 16,123 Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU How did you order from TRU.com if you live in Canada? __________________

Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime Today, 01:18 PM #3 Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,416 Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU I heard that Arcee is going to get a normal retail release. __________________

SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor! Today, 01:32 PM #4 justprime Classic Join Date: May 2007 Location: GrandValley Ont Posts: 1,334 Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU Yep same feeling if there going to do exclusives at least make the mold available in another color or something...and also make the product available a lot of us are hours away from a toysrus with no hope in hell of being able to find the majority of these pieces or the regular stuff for that matter and time spent chasing a brick and morter store (reason i buy on line even at inflated prices sometimes) especially with distribution being what it is these days is maddening and as you stated i just want to give you my money for your product ...how hard is that and isnt it the goal of the said producer to sell product ...imho

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

