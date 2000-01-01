|
Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU
Well, after monitoring websites like a hawk and ordering both TR Arcee and Grotusque from the toysrus.com and hasbrotoyshop.com websites and getting neither due to webpage snafu bullshit (as well as countless other fruitless brick and mortar experiences), I can't help but feel a little drained.
I do this hobby for fun, but I feel like it's gotten to be much less so lately thanks to the aforementioned companies. All I want to do is give them my money, yet they make it so difficult and frustrating to do so, given the endless exclusive nonsense and distribution woes.
I'm curious how many others are feeling the same way, whether they've felt so for a while or just recently with the latest problems.
Don't get me wrong, though, I'm not quitting the hobby. I think I'm just going to order TT offerings from AE and the like going forward. They'll cost me twice as much but I expect will come with half the frustration. Do you guys think that's a fair trade off?
BTW, I'm looking for TR Arcee and Grotusque, if anyone has one to spare. Non-rape prices, preferably.