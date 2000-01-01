Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:55 PM
Scrapmaker
NO KO OK
Join Date: Apr 2015
Toronto
Posts: 531
Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU
Well, after monitoring websites like a hawk and ordering both TR Arcee and Grotusque from the toysrus.com and hasbrotoyshop.com websites and getting neither due to webpage snafu bullshit (as well as countless other fruitless brick and mortar experiences), I can't help but feel a little drained.

I do this hobby for fun, but I feel like it's gotten to be much less so lately thanks to the aforementioned companies. All I want to do is give them my money, yet they make it so difficult and frustrating to do so, given the endless exclusive nonsense and distribution woes.
I'm curious how many others are feeling the same way, whether they've felt so for a while or just recently with the latest problems.

Don't get me wrong, though, I'm not quitting the hobby. I think I'm just going to order TT offerings from AE and the like going forward. They'll cost me twice as much but I expect will come with half the frustration. Do you guys think that's a fair trade off?

BTW, I'm looking for TR Arcee and Grotusque, if anyone has one to spare. Non-rape prices, preferably.
Today, 01:15 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,123
Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU
How did you order from TRU.com if you live in Canada?
Today, 01:18 PM
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,416
Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU
I heard that Arcee is going to get a normal retail release.
Today, 01:32 PM
justprime
Classic
Join Date: May 2007
GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,334
Re: Think I'm Done with Hasbro + TRU
Yep same feeling if there going to do exclusives at least make the mold available in another color or something...and also make the product available a lot of us are hours away from a toysrus with no hope in hell of being able to find the majority of these pieces or the regular stuff for that matter and time spent chasing a brick and morter store (reason i buy on line even at inflated prices sometimes) especially with distribution being what it is these days is maddening and as you stated i just want to give you my money for your product ...how hard is that and isnt it the goal of the said producer to sell product ...imho
justprime is online now   Reply With Quote
