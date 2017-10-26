Imaginarium Art has shared on their Facebook
*an new image of their*Devastator Statue. We had seen some images of the*Devastator’s torso, arms, and legs
*and now we have a proper image of the full torso with the arms in a dynamic pose showing all the highly details of this statue. According to the information given by Imaginarium Art this statue will likely to be 26 inches tall which is about 66 cm and it is scheduled for release the 1st quarter, 2018.* You can see the new picture after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 » Continue Reading.
