Old Today, 07:25 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,069
Top 10 Most Satisfying Transformations
If you are a Transformers fan then you know nothing is quite as nice as smooth engineering for a clever conversion! As voted on by fans, here's the Top 10 most satisfying Transformations!

https://youtu.be/1MNuixwADBc
