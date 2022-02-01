Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,098
Transformers Legacy RID 2000 Universe Scourge released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member big dawg for letting us know that Leader class Transformers Legacy Robots in Disguise 2000 Universe Scourge has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Regina, SK.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Click image for larger version Name: RID Scourge.jpg Views: 5 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 52388  
Today, 01:47 PM
MapleMegatron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 2,852
Re: Transformers Legacy RID 2000 Universe Scourge released in Canada
Saskatchewan is an underrated Canadian treasure trove. Not only do they have the biggest T-Rex skeleton ever found but they also are the first to get Velocitron Scourge.
