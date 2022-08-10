Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x HAL Vocational School Collaboration


First of all, we are not talking about any*2001 Space Odyssey collaboration. Takara Tomy have announced a special collaboration with famous Japanese vocational school HAL.** HAL is one of the largest vocational schools in Japan accredited by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology as a “Professional Post-secondary Course” for education*IT and digital media in Japan. The students will make media for famous Takara Tomy brands like Zoids, Diaclone and Transformers. We have three special videos for our viewing pleasure. Each one is less than 2 minutes long, featuring some classic G1 characters like Optimus Prime, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x HAL Vocational School Collaboration appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



