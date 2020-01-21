Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:07 PM   #1
Starscream73
Generation 1
Starscream73's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 30
Toyworld coolsville mib with custom visor
I received him 5 days ago and decided I get maketoys downbeat instead. He is complete with box and all accessories. 115.00 usd shipped to Canada plus 4% for fees
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200121_101155.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 45711   Click image for larger version Name: 20200121_100257.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 45712  
