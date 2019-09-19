Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Transformers Live Panel Announced At NYCC
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,455
Hasbro Transformers Live Panel Announced At NYCC


SyFy Wire Website has just uploaded the schedule for the upcoming*New York Comic Con 2019, and we are glad to inform that a*Hasbro Transformers Live Panel has been announced for the convention. The panel will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11:30 AM ET. There’s not much information available so far, but the brief description sure sounds promising: It’s more than meets the eye as Hasbro unveils its new Transformers line, with a few exclusive product reveals thrown in for good measure. What surprises will be revealed? The next collection in the War For Cybertron trilogy? The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers Live Panel Announced At NYCC appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers 2010 UNIVERSAL DOMINATOR UNICRON MIB 100% complete
Transformers
Rare TakaraTomy Transformers 2010 Creator Primus Complete
Transformers
Transformers MMC Ocular Max REmix03 Volture / 04 Buzzard Premium Edition 2 pack
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Optimus Prime 2012 TRU Autobot Authentic
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Siege Holo-Mirage From Fan-Vote Battle Pack *IN HAND*
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.