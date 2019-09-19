|
Hasbro Transformers Live Panel Announced At NYCC
SyFy Wire Website
has just uploaded the schedule
for the upcoming*New York Comic Con 2019, and we are glad to inform that a*Hasbro Transformers Live Panel has been announced for the convention. The panel will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11:30 AM ET. There’s not much information available so far, but the brief description sure sounds promising: It’s more than meets the eye as Hasbro unveils its new Transformers line, with a few exclusive product reveals thrown in for good measure. What surprises will be revealed? The next collection in the War For Cybertron trilogy? The » Continue Reading.
