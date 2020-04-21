|
Zeta Toys ZA-07 Bruticon Metallic Version Images
Via TFSource
*we have our first color images of*Zeta Toys ZA-07 Bruticon Metallic Version. This is a special new redeco of Zeta ZA-06 Bruticon featuring some improvements over previous releases: Upgraded combine mode head piece with sound, light effects, and special detailing. Upgraded back cannons with missile launchers. Upgraded soft rubber rollable track for Blitzkrieg*figure. Upgraded LED*headlights for Racket figure. This is sold as a gift set with all the five Combaticons together and expected for release by July 2020. A great chance to add a great Bruticus mold for the Masterpiece scale. Check out the mirrored images on this » Continue Reading.
