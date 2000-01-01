Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Kremzeek!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:57 AM   #1
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,125
Kremzeek!!!
Hey all,

Im looking for the Kremzeek figure that comes with the Siege Refraktor set.

Let me know if you got one and dont want it.

Thanks

DuG
DuG is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers 2010 UNIVERSAL DOMINATOR UNICRON MIB 100% complete
Transformers
Rare TakaraTomy Transformers 2010 Creator Primus Complete
Transformers
Transformers MMC Ocular Max REmix03 Volture / 04 Buzzard Premium Edition 2 pack
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Bluestreak Autobot Authentic MP-18
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Optimus Prime 2012 TRU Autobot Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Bumblebee Autobot Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.