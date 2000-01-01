DuG Cybertron Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 1,125

Kremzeek!!! Hey all,



Im looking for the Kremzeek figure that comes with the Siege Refraktor set.



Let me know if you got one and dont want it.



Thanks



DuG

FEEDBACK

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549

And

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059 __________________And