Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted In Puerto Rico



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*rikaldomario for reporting that*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Was Spotted In Puerto Rico. Studio Series Wave 1 consisting of Bumblebee, Crowbar, Ratchet, and Stinger*were found at*Walmart in Mayagüez. They are sold for $23.87 each figure. It’s time to dash to your local Walmart to try to grab these new figures. Happy hunting for all fans in Puerto Rico! Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 boards!



