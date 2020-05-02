Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Pacific Bike Officially Licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers Edition Bike
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,629
Pacific Bike Officially Licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers Edition Bike


Indonesia based company Pacific Bike, via their Instagram account, have announced a release of an officially licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers edition bike. This a very nice Noris 2.0 bike featuring Autobot insignias and Transformers logos on it and available in 3 color variants:*Orange, black-orange and black-blue. According to Pacific Bike website*it is priced 4100000 Indonesian Rupiah or $279.31 approximately. It is still unknown if this item will be available globally. Watch the promotional video below and all the mirrored gallery and product specification after the jump. Then, click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pacific Bike Officially Licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers Edition Bike appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave G1 Canadian error box MIB unplayed RARE 1984
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex Complete In Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Megatron Optimus Prime Transformers Siege Figures War for Cybertron Voyager
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.