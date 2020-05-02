Indonesia based company Pacific Bike, via their Instagram account
, have announced a release of an officially licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers edition bike. This a very nice Noris 2.0 bike featuring Autobot insignias and Transformers logos on it and available in 3 color variants:*Orange, black-orange and black-blue. According to Pacific Bike website
*it is priced 4100000 Indonesian Rupiah or $279.31 approximately. It is still unknown if this item will be available globally. Watch the promotional video below and all the mirrored gallery and product specification after the jump. Then, click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on » Continue Reading.
The post Pacific Bike Officially Licensed Noris 2.0 Transformers Edition Bike
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca