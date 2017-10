Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,029

Titans Return Series Behind the Scenes Look



Go90 have posted a behind the scenes look at the upcoming Titans Return cartoon series set to start airing next month via the streaming channel. In it the show’s writer and producer speak about working with the voice talent such as Peter Cullen and Judd Nelson. You can check out the video directly



The post







More... Go90 have posted a behind the scenes look at the upcoming Titans Return cartoon series set to start airing next month via the streaming channel. In it the show’s writer and producer speak about working with the voice talent such as Peter Cullen and Judd Nelson. You can check out the video directly Go90 , if available in your region.The post Titans Return Series Behind the Scenes Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________