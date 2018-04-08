Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,045
Black Mamba Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime Prototype


We had reported a mysterious prototype for a possible figure of an Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime by the end of 2017. We didn’t even know if it was transformable or which company was making it. Finally, it was revealed to be another project of 3P company Black Mamba. Thanks to*BB7 TOYS Newsstand, we have images of the prototype of this fully transformable*Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime. A new alternative to this character, following Alien Attack El Cid and Unique Toys Challenger. This new mold looks robust &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Black Mamba Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:46 PM   #2
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,302
Re: Black Mamba Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime Prototype
Ummm... magic?!
How!?
What twisted genius is able to take a micheal bayverse smodgepodge design and actually make it work without having a stroke!?
First aa, utand now bmb? Im gonn have to get alll three to compare...
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
