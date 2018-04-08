|
Black Mamba Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime Prototype
We had reported a mysterious prototype for a possible figure of an Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime by the end of 2017. We didn’t even know if it was transformable or which company was making it. Finally, it was revealed to be another project of 3P company Black Mamba. Thanks to*BB7 TOYS Newsstand
, we have images of the prototype of this fully transformable*Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime. A new alternative to this character, following Alien Attack El Cid and Unique Toys Challenger. This new mold looks robust » Continue Reading.
