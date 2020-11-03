|
Dr Wu DW-E02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundblaster)
Following the reveal of the color prototype of*DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo
, third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the color prototype of their*DW-E02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundblaster). According to the*Dr, Wu Weibo post
*this figure stands only 5.8 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class Scorponok. While it can transform in the classic G1 cassette player alt mode, it seems the chest can not be opened due to its tiny size. To our surprise, this color prototype reveals that this figure » Continue Reading.
