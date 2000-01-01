Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:24 PM
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 511
Price hike for 2020?
Just wondering if anyone else has heard/read about any upcoming price hikes for 2020?
With Walmarts site it looks like both SS Leader Grimlock & Blackout are now at $74.97 each. ... I thought I remember seeing them in store at $69.97 when they first came out.
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197948415
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197949325
And in the Ontario Sightings here @The7thParallel mentions seeing the shelf tags are now matching the online prices ($45 for a voyager & $75 for a leader).
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...1317&page=5231
Will this be the case with just the Studio Series lot, or could that also include Earthrise when it comes out as well?
Today, 07:33 PM
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,867
Re: Price hike for 2020?
That’s a SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT price hike in under 2 years if they do those price points for Earthrise. $20 —> $35.
Nope nope nope. I won’t support that and will stop buying unless on super sale.
That said I have Earthwise Wave 1 pre-ordered at Amazon Canada for the 2019 prices so...
Today, 07:35 PM
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,282
Re: Price hike for 2020?
Well ya it sucks however I will continue to buy. I will just buy much less like I did last year. Gotta draw the line somewhere.
Either that or stock up on ...
Today, 07:59 PM
Prime Sinister
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,686
Re: Price hike for 2020?
Guess I will have to eat 75% less
