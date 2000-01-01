Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Price hike for 2020?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:24 PM   #1
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 511
Price hike for 2020?
Just wondering if anyone else has heard/read about any upcoming price hikes for 2020?

With Walmarts site it looks like both SS Leader Grimlock & Blackout are now at $74.97 each. ... I thought I remember seeing them in store at $69.97 when they first came out.

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197948415

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197949325

And in the Ontario Sightings here @The7thParallel mentions seeing the shelf tags are now matching the online prices ($45 for a voyager & $75 for a leader).

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...1317&page=5231

Will this be the case with just the Studio Series lot, or could that also include Earthrise when it comes out as well?
JonoPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:33 PM   #2
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,867
Re: Price hike for 2020?
That’s a SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT price hike in under 2 years if they do those price points for Earthrise. $20 —> $35.

Nope nope nope. I won’t support that and will stop buying unless on super sale.

That said I have Earthwise Wave 1 pre-ordered at Amazon Canada for the 2019 prices so...
Last edited by Goaliebot; Today at 07:40 PM. Reason: Me no math
Goaliebot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:35 PM   #3
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,282
Re: Price hike for 2020?
Well ya it sucks however I will continue to buy. I will just buy much less like I did last year. Gotta draw the line somewhere.

Either that or stock up on ...

Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 08:16 PM.
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:59 PM   #4
Prime Sinister
Animated
Prime Sinister's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,686
Re: Price hike for 2020?
Guess I will have to eat 75% less
Prime Sinister is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus Combaticons Combiner Wars COMPLETE MISP
Transformers
Vintage 1980s G1 transformers Weapons Accessories
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Horri-Bull Vintage MIB Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Broadside Vintage Boxed Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.